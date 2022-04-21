Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has extended his benevolent hand to socialite Akuapem Poloo as he gifts her a brand new phone.

Shatta, who is well known as a charitable celebrity, has for some time now lavished Poloo with gifts, and an iPhone 13 pro max is the latest.

Since Poloo took delivery of the gift, she has heaped praises on Shatta, describing him as her legend, hero and daddy.

She prayed for God to reward him with mind blowing blessings.

“Thank you Sir thank you my HERO thank you my LEGEND thank you my DADDY everything you do for me God sees all your rewards will be mind blowing I’m grateful once again for everything money, phones and your guidance more healthy life. SM for life ONGOD 1DON,” she wrote.

In turn, Shatta stated that her happiness is his priority and many more of such gifts are yet to come.

Recall the Dancehall King was one of the few persons who supported Akuapem Poloo financially during her court case for publication of obscene materials with her son.

During her jail time, Shatta sent bundles of cash for the upkeep of her son, and visited them when she gained her freedom.

The duo have been loyal to each other, and shared some few kisses as a sign of their close friendship.