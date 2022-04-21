Actress Gloria Sarfo has cried out after her attention was drawn to a hacker who was using her identity to scam unsuspecting followers.

Gloria said she is not taking the situation lightly at all as a lot of her 1.3 million followers have fallen victim.

According to her, she knew her account was suffering some form of ‘hijack’ since it got stuck to 1.3 million followers for over a year now, despite many others following her page.

What she did not know was that the hacker had created another verified phoney account under hers to extort her followers.

“So I’ve just been notified that someone is actually using my hard earned noble reputation/name for his/her dubious ways(EXTORTING MONEY FROM INNOCENT PEOPLE) and I’m not taking that lightly at all,” she said.

She was notified that the hacker was sending random messages to fans, requesting for cash with her identity.

Other celebrities, whose identities the hacker is using, include Efia Odo, Yaa Jackson and Hajia Bintu.