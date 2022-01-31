The Ayews are not bothered by those who criticize them after Ghana`s shambolic performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have come under heavy criticism after Black Stars flopped at the tournament in Cameroon.

Reacting to those criticisms, Rahim Ayew, senior brother of Andre and Jordan says the whole family is unfazed by these criticisms.

“People have opinions, but it’s only opinions. We are a strong family and won`t be bothered,” the former Black Stars player told Adom TV.

“A lot of these guys who are busily attacking and criticizing the Ayews don”t have life, they have achieved nothing in life.

“There are levels to this game when you talk about the Ayews, we won`t waste our time on anybody, they can set their agenda but the name Ayew will forever be in football.”

The Black Stars exited the competition in the group stage after losing to Morocco and debutants Comoros Islands.

Ghana needed a victory against Comoros in their last group game to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16 but failed woefully to beat one of the lowest-ranked sides on the continent.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew will not be available for the Black Stars clash with Nigeria in the playoff round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after being shown a red card in AFCON 2021 clash against Comoros.

Ghana will host the first leg before travelling to Nigeria for the second fixture with the two-legged tie slated for March 23-29, 2022.