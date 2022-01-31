The woman, who leaped to her death from a Midtown high-rise Sunday, was former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, law-enforcement sources told The Post.

Shortly before she jumped, Kryst posted on her Instagram page, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The 2019 pageant winner and 30-year-old lawyer jumped from her luxury 60-storey Orion building at around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below, sources said.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” the former beauty queen’s family said in a statement Sunday.

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst was identified as the woman who jumped out of a New York building on January 30, 2022.

Sources say Kryst was alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace.

Sources said Kryst left behind a note saying she wanted to leave everything to her mother, a former pageant competitor herself who was crowned Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. The note didn’t include a motive for Kryst’s actions, sources said.

“Not only beautiful but she was smart — she was a lawyer,” a police source said of Kryst. “She has a life that anyone would be jealous of. … It’s so sad.”

Kryst jumped from the 60-story Orion building on 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead in the street below.

Kryst, a former Miss North Carolina, won top honors at the 2019 Miss USA pageant, wearing a sparkly winged outfit for the National Costume competition, a nod to Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”

Kryst also worked as a reporter for ExtraTV.

“Our hearts are broken,” the company said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

In October 2019, Kryst spoke out on Facebook for World Mental Health Day, offering tips on how she coped with stress.

“I do a lot to make sure that I maintain my mental health,” she said. “And the most important thing that I did is talk to a counselor. She’s really easy to talk to. She gives me great strategies especially if I’m sad or happy or have a busy month ahead of me.

“When I’m not talking to my counselor, I spend time at the end of every single day to just decompress,” Kryst added. “I unplug, I shut my phone off, I don’t answer messages. I just sit and watch my favorite movies.”

In 2020 she discussed the issue again in an interview with The Hilltop.

“There are three things that I’m doing with regard with self-care,” Kryst said. “No. 1, I try to set a regular schedule so my alarm rings every day at 6:45. I know that I’m getting up and I’m starting my day.

“Two, I try to set very clear boundaries, so even though I’m at home and I’ve got my computer, my phone with me, I’m done answering emails at 6 o’clock, I’m not responding to messages. It’s over.”

Third, she said, “I have a regular workout schedule that keeps my body healthy and my mind sharp.”