The first shipment of processed fruits from Nano Foods at Nsawam-Adoagyiri under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative has been exported to the Canary Islands.

The shipment took place on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP), Frank Annoh-Dompreh, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter page.

The MP, who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, described the shipment as progress, considering the efforts to revive a company that was collapsed 20 years ago.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned Nano Foods Limited, a pineapple juice processing factory in May 2021.

ALSO READ:

Dr Bawumia, speaking at the commissioning, said Nano Foods has already provided about 100 direct jobs to the youth in the area.

He added it can process and package up to 6,000 mT of pineapple fruits into pineapple juice per annum.

Read the tweet below: