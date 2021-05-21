The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned Nano Foods Limited, a pineapple juice processing factory at Nsawam in the Eastern Region, under the One-District, One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

It was during a brief ceremony on Thursday, May 20, 2021, which saw the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, chiefs and other state protocols in attendance.

Dr Bawumia, speaking at the commissioning, said Nano Foods has already provided about 100 direct jobs to the youth in the area.

He added it can process and package up to 6,000 mT of pineapple fruits into pineapple juice per annum.

The Vice President further pledged the unwavering effort and responsibility of the Akufo-Addo government in stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting shared prosperity.

Meanwhile, he urged businesses to capitalise on the innumerable benefits of the 1D1F, which is a game-changer for the post-COVID-19 economic recovery and transformation of Ghana.

The Nano Foods Limited, a defunct ASTEK Refresh Pineapple Juice Factory, was rejuvenated with US$1.6 million capital support, through the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) in 2018.

The capital support was facilitated by the One-District, One-Factory Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Food and Drugs Authority and the Free Zones Board.