President Nana Akufo-Addo is urging those asking for the whereabouts of the factories in districts across the country to open their eyes.

According to him, about 232 projects are nearing completion under the One-District-One Factory Policy.

“Under the One-District-One Factory Policy, 232 projects are at various stages of completion. This includes 76 operating 1D1F companies while 112, including five medium-sized agro-processing factories and 63 common user facilities are under construction,” he stated.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address in Parliament Tuesday, the Minority screamed in doubt when he mentioned the projects under IDIF, but President Akufo-Addo said “open your eyes, you’ll see them.”

He reiterated his government’s commitment to industrialisation by stating progress made under the 1D1F policy.

“We are determined to make our own things and the Akufo-Addo administration will continue the agenda of rapid industrialisation with the aim of transforming the structure of the Ghanaian economy from one dependent on the production of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.







