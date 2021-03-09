The race issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “concerning” and will be addressed by the family privately, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, the Palace said “recollections may vary” but the claims made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey are “taken very seriously”.

The Palace said the Royal Family is “saddened” to learn how challenging recent years have been for the couple.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” it said.

Pressure had been growing on Buckingham Palace to respond after Meghan – the first mixed-race member of the modern Royal Family – said a low point came when Harry was asked by an unnamed royal family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

Prince Harry later clarified to Winfrey that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”