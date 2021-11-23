LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Queen Elizabeth II holds the Commonwealth baton during the launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games being held on the Gold Coast in 2018 at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Queen Elizabeth II holds the Commonwealth baton during the launch of The Queen's Baton Relay for the XXI Commonwealth Games being held on the Gold Coast in 2018 at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William has reportedly joined forces with the Queen and Prince Charles to complain to the BBC about a documentary on the royals ’ relationship with the media.

Royal aides were said to be keeping a close eye on BBC2’s The Princes and the Press, which looks at how William and brother Harry have been covered over the years.

The Royal Family was reported to be furious at not having been given an opportunity to properly respond to claims made in the programme.

The first episode, which was broadcast on Monday night, charted the years from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 up to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Diana, Princess Of Wales Statue Unveiling At Kensington Palace

The series explores William and Harry’s relationship with the press.

It told how claims emerged of a “rift” between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Episode 2, out next week, examines the period from 2018 to 2021, and the royal tours of the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

BBC guidelines require all news and current affairs documentaries to offer the right of reply to those discussed in the shows, where appropriate.

The BBC said: “The programme is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists.”


Earlier this year Prince William attacked the BBC over its failings surrounding Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with his mother Princess Diana.

Insiders at Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House were said to have been particularly angry at not having the chance to view the show.

In a statement seen at the end of episode one, the Palace said: “A free, responsible and open press is vital to a healthy democracy.”

However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR