Economic Fighters League (EFL), a pressure group, is set to demonstrate over the electronic levy in the 2022 Budget read by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The planned protest against the 2022 Budget, in general, has been slated for Friday, November 26, 2021, after notifying the police five days earlier.

The leader of EFL, Ernesto Yeboah, said the outfit and other Unions do not agree to the e-levy (MoMo, other electronic taxes) that will be implemented in 2022.

He argued that members of the informal sector do not understand the policy after public education provided by the League.

“Market women, traders, hawkers who do not understand the e-levy policy, also they did not accept the policy when the EFL explained to them what the levy is said to do. They are vehemently not in support of the e-levy,’’ he stressed.

According to Mr Yeboah, the 2022 Budget will inflict more pain and suffering on Ghanaians. He said this in an interview on Adom TV.

“Looking at the 2022 Budget the government wants to add more pains and suffering to Ghanaians,’’ he said.

He further explained that their objective as a group is to make sure that Ghanaians do not go through affliction in the country.

“Our main objective is to make sure that government does not afflict Ghanaians with pain and affliction making lives unbearable for them in the country,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Fighter General of the League, Hardi Yakubu, said the police have “asked us to change our date and route and we are not going to accept that request.

“On 26th November, the demonstration is going to happen and we are calling on all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers at Accra Tema Station at 8:00 am. We are marching straight to Parliament House to tell them to their faces as people that we have employed to reject the budget because it does not represent our interest.”