Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead inside her Brooklyn home Monday evening, according to two senior police officials.

The 56-year-old Shabazz was found unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m., the police officials told NBC New York. She was later pronounced dead.

The city’s medical examiner responded to the scene and said the incident was not deemed suspicious. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Shabazz, one of the twins and one of six siblings, was born after their father was killed.

Her death comes less than a week after two of Malcolm X’s convicted killers were exonerated following decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death.

In reaction to Shabazz’s sudden death, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice King, wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz.

“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.”