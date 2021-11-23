The Ghana Education Service (GES) says this year’s computerised school selection for Junior High School (JHS) graduates will commence on November 29, nationwide.

A statement, signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said the exercise will end on December 14, 2021.

Ahead of the selection, a public sensitisation on the guidelines that will be adopted for the school selection will be conducted across all regional and district education directorates.

“Management wishes to inform all stakeholders to watch out for infographics, short videos in nine Ghanaian languages, fliers and physical presence of officers in all districts, communities and schools to embark on the sensitisation drive,” part of the release said.

Parents and guardians have been advised to take a keen interest in the selection of school processes to ensure a smooth placement for their wards this year.

Before an actual placement will be done, an opportunity will be given for candidates to text to a short code and confirm their school choices.

“Details of the shortcode will be made available in due course,” the release added.

Read the statement below: