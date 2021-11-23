The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says its outfit has recorded one more casualty in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 1,208.

In its latest update, the Service revealed that as of November 17, about 734 active cases were recorded.

Also, Ghana’s new cases stand at 27. These cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Again, some 25 individuals who have fallen prey to the virus, per the GHS, are in severe condition. Three others are also in critical condition.

So far, the recent active and new cases recorded bring the country’s confirmed cases to 130,827.

Meanwhile, the GHS since Ghana recorded its first case in March last year has discharged 128,885 individuals who have recovered from the virus.

To assist the government to attain herd immunity, the Multimedia Group, in collaboration with the Ayawaso Central Ghana Health Service, from Monday, November 22, set up a tent at the JoyFM car park for those who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This exercise, expected to end Friday, November 26, is in accordance with the government’s directive to ensure that all those attending public events in December are vaccinated.

According to the GHS, as of November 18, 3,493, 688 doses of Covid-19 vaccines procured by the government have been administered in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

A total of 842,225 Ghanaians have been fully immunised against the pandemic.