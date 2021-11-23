In a tragic development, five bodies of members of the same family have been discovered at Mavhuradonha Mountain, one of the highest mountains in Zimbabwe.

The dead bodies have been established to be of a 69-year-old, another 29-year-old, and three children aged seven, five and one.

Their bodies were found by a hunter who stumbled upon them while searching for game in the area.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the development on their Twitter handle, adding that the family was last seen on November 3, 2021.

According to the police report, the family left Manhondo village in the Mukumbura area of Mt Darwin on foot and were on their way to an expedition.

Police say the family died under mysterious circumstances and investigations have commenced.