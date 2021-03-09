There is indeed no limit to what a woman can do, and that is the case of actress Fella Makafui who has hinted she will be heading for law school next year.

With acting, entrepreneurship, music composing, social media influencing and the fulltime parenting job out of the way, Fella hopes to also make a mark in the courtroom.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM Tuesday evening, she disclosed that but for the COVID-19 pandemic, she would have enrolled in school two years ago.

Though she did not specify which institution she will receive her education, the former Kpando Secondary School and University of Ghana graduate said she will, come what may, realise that dream.

“Hopefully next year I will be in school; I will be enrolling in a law school. So many people need to be disciplined,” she stated.

When asked if the disciplining will be directed at her trolls, she responded in the negative, adding that she is least concerned about naysaying.

Rather, she said the all rise catch-phrase is the captivating factor for her.

Her decision comes after the ex-lover of Shatta Wale, Michy disclosed she is in her second year in achieving her dreams to become a seasoned lawyer.



