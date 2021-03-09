A businessman, Prince Charles Dedjoe, has been charged with murder by police prosecutors for allegedly killing his wife.

State Prosecutor, Sergent Eva Gidiglo, said the accused was married to the deceased, Lilian Didiglo and both were living at East Legon until their relationship got sour following some misunderstandings.

Giving more details, Sergent Gidiglo said on March 1, 2021, an argument ensued between the couple, and as a result, the accused allegedly assaulted the deceased who sustained injuries.

She subsequently went for treatment at the Madina Polyclinic.

When the deceased returned home, her condition deteriorated and on March 6, she fell into a coma.

She was then rushed to Lister Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police and her husband was arrested. During interrogation, he admitted assaulting the wife with his slippers.

Lawyers for the accused person, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, Julio Demederious, and Nkrabea Effah Dartey Jnr prayed the court to admit their client to bail as he has a fixed place of abode and is not a flight risk.

They argued that their client is ready to stand for trial to prove his innocence.

According to them, Mr Dedjoe is a responsible family man who is very traumatized by the death of his wife. He is also needed at home to take care of the children and family as well.

His lawyers then prayed the court to admit him to bail as he is a well-known businessman with no intention of leaving the country.

Also, the facts of the case did not support the charge of murder leveled against him.

But the Prosecutor opposed the bail.

Praying the court, Sergent Gidiglo said they are still investigating the case and the accused is a flight risk.

The court, presided over by Her Worship, Maame Efua Tordimah, refused the bail application and remanded the accused into police custody to reappear on March 22.