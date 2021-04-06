The alleged fall out from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with US star Oprah Winfrey last month rumbles on.

Many experts believe that the strains caused by the US interview are irreversible, with relationships between Harry and his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles at an extremely low point.

While it appears Prince Harry is moving on with life in California having successfully secured two new jobs, one Royal expert believes he is not going to let the spat go.

They claim he has demanded “an apology” from the Royal Family over what he perceives as the mistreatment of his wife Meghan.

The Royal Family are hoping to address the concerns raised in the Oprah Interview, a statement from the Palace said

One of the main bones of contention is over an alleged racist comment made by one member of the Royal Family regarding the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s baby, Archie before he was born.

Oprah Winfrey later said the comment wasn’t made by the Queen herself or Prince Philip.

READ ALSO:

The couple also claimed that Meghan, who admitted that she had suicidal thoughts when pregnant with Archie, was denied help with her mental health.

And a source has now reportedly told Us Weekly magazine that Prince Harry is demanding an apology from the family in the UK, according to the Daily Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now permanently based in California and expecting their second child together

The source claimed: “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this.

“He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family.”

Currently, there has been one official statement from Buckingham Palace concerning the Oprah Winfrey interview, where it was communicated that the Royal Family will look at the concerns expressed by Meghan and Harry.

They said they would be “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”