Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has cautioned against describing the alleged murder of a teenager in Kasoa by his fellow teens as the “phenomenon”.

He has urged the public to rather see the unfortunate happening as an “isolated incident”.

According to him, there are five million teenagers in the country and the action of two should not suggest all adolescents have started committing crimes in search of quick money.

His comments are a reaction to the alleged killing of an 11-year-old by his colleagues who are 16 and 17 years for ritual purposes at Kasoa.

Many have raised concerns about the get-rich-quick syndrome that is permeating society, corrupting the youth but Mr Otchere-Darko disagrees.

In his view, a generalization of the situation will not be representative enough.

Below was Mr Otchere-Darko’s post regarding the incidence:

There’re over 5 million teenagers in Gh. 2 are accused of committing the shocking murder of a boy for alleged ritual purposes. However, let’s not use 1 isolated incident to suggest a phenomenon. My sympathies to parents, loved ones of the victim. May his young soul Rest In Peace.

