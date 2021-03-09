A man has left people shocked with his dramatic response after being rejected by his woman.

In a video footage, the man could be seen crying bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal.

The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady, whose mind seemed to have already been made up, refused adamantly.

After the pleadings fell on deaf ears, people had to intervene in the matter.

But, the man, who refused to be consoled, continued to cry bitterly until he finally disclosed that he exchanged his manhood for money in a bid to satisfy the lady and meet her demands.

Watch the video below: