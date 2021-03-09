President Akufo-Addo has announced plans for the acquisition of some 280,000 laptops for teachers unions in the country.

He said list of unions will include members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The president said the deliveries will be done within 2021 calendar year even though he did not give any specific timelines.

The President gave the announcement as part of the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as he outlined interventions rolled out so far.

“I acknowledge that the teacher is at the centre of every reform in the field

of education and prioritising the welfare of teachers remains a key objective

of the government.

“After the restoration of teacher training allowances, the government is now paying professional allowances to both teaching and non-teaching staff,” he touted.

He also touched on the National Teacher Policy, adding the Minister for Education will soon detail an action plan for its implementation.

