President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced the recruitment of more health workers in his second term as part of measures to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana.

According to him, his first term saw the recruitment of 100,000 healthcare professionals.

The President disclosed this while delivering the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) as he pledges his commitment to invest in Ghana’s health sector.

The President, as part of his address, also announced other measures being put in place to ensure a robust health system.

He said his second term will ensure that every district without a hospital gets one, assuring the six newly created regions will witness the construction of regional hospitals.

He added that some of the regional hospitals will be upgraded to teaching hospitals to offer more specialised care services coupled with the rollout of E-health systems.

“Electronic medical records system (E-Health) deployment is currently underway,

following its implementation in key health facilities like Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, Ho, Tamale and Cape Coast Teaching Hospitals.

“Several district hospitals in the Central Region, Upper East, Upper West, and Bono

Regional Hospitals will go live on the e-health platform in five days,” he announced.