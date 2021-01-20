Two babies have been rescued and a baby trafficking syndicate busted after a collaborative investigation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council.

Eleven suspects, including two medical doctors, four nurses, two social welfare workers, two mothers and a traditional birth attendant and mothers are currently in custody aiding with investigations.

Executive Director of EOCO, Frank Adu Poku, who gave the announcement, said the two baby boys were trafficked by two different syndicates.

The first, a doctor (name withheld) who owns a private hospital at Laterbiorkorshie is said to have sold the baby at an amount of GH¢ 30,000.00, with the help of his two nurses.

The second, also a medical practitioner is reported to have exchanged the baby for GH¢28,000.00 after securing the baby from a nurse at a General Hospital.

All participants of the child harvesting and trafficking have been arrested and currently on bail, according to the EOCO director.