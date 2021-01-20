The Paramount Chief for the Kusawgu traditional area in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region, his Royal Majesty Samuel Sulemana Kunkarga (I), has passed on.

The Kusawguwura is said to have died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

His demise was confirmed in statement issued by the Gonja Traditional Council which announced details of his funeral arrangement.

Samuel Sulemana Kunkarga (I)

The Kusawguwura will be buried later Wednesday in accordance with the tradition and customs of Gonja.

