Persons with disabilities in the Akontombra district of the Western North Region have appealed to government for more Schools for the Blind.

Chairman of the Ghana Blind Union in the region, Philip Asiedu, explained the establishment will see members get educated or equipped with vocational skills.

This, he said, will improve their standard of living and take most of them, who have resorted to begging, off the street.

Mr Asiedu made the appeal after the Akontombra District Assembly distributed some items to 64 of their members at Nsawora.

As part of their yearly routine, the Assembly donated among other things sewing kits, deep freezer, barbering kits, fufu pounding machines, to resource the members for their daily activities.

Mr Asiedu explained the Assembly came to the realisation that money donated to the union does not serve its intended purpose, hence the decision to donate materials.

On his part, Akontombra District Chief Executive, Yawson Amoah, said the assembly will in whatever means support persons with disabilities in the district and also, a team would be monitoring the items that have been distributed to them so that they would be used judiciously.

