A Nigerian scholar, who is currently in Czech, has stated that people who leave the country for abroad hate to be identified as a citizen of the West African country.

According to the man, identified as Amah Jerry in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nigerians prefer to be identified as Ghanaians.

This, he arrived at following several interactions and observations with his countrymen abroad.

He said it may be as a result of the bad reputation of the country abroad. The man, on an exchange programme in Czech Republic, lamented the infrastructural decay in the country that seems to be miles behind what is obtainable overseas.

The young student, who had lived in Abia state, slammed politicians in Nigeria for failing to replicate structures they enjoy when they go outside the country.

He mentioned that in Czech Republic, a person hit by a driver on a zebra crossing is compensated with the sum of N2 million, excluding medical bills, whereas in Nigeria the same cannot be said.

