Ghanaian twin photographers, Twins Dnt Beg, have confirmed that they have been fired as official presidential photographers.

They became President Nana Akufo-Addo’s photographers, as well as being in charge of all photographs taken at the Jubilee House after the 2016 elections.

Before that, they had travelled with the New Patriotic Party campaign team with some key figures like Samira Bawumia to capture the electioneering moments.

However, the twins lost that job in 2017, and they have finally opened up on what caused that.

In a conversation with Giovani Caleb, the twins said they were relieved of their post after a leaked photo of the president went viral and caused ridicule.

Describing the exact photo that got them into their trouble, the duo said: “The offending picture was His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo in scrubs on a visit to the Ridge Hospital to see disaster victims.”

After the ‘harm’ was caused, the two were not fired directly from their post but rather in a subtle way. “We were told that “you will be called when we need you” and till now that call is yet to come,” they revealed.

Nevertheless, the twins aren’t far from corridors of power because they continue to serve as official photographers for Samira Bawumia, the wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Meanwhile, the Jubilee House has dismissed claims by TwinsDntBeg that they were appointed as official photographers for the President.

According to 3news.com’s sources within the seat of government, although they had a stint with the Jubilee House, they were not appointed.

The sources challenged them to produce any appointment letter to back their claims that they were appointed as official photographers.

This comes after Emmanuel and Samuel, had explained in an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovanni Caleb on Wednesday, May 12 the circumstances that led to their exit from the Jubilee House.