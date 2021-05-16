A 10- year-old boy of Dambai College of Education Demonstration Basic School three, Isaac Essuman, has been found dead on a mango tree in his mother’s house at Dambai, the Oti Regional Capital.

The incident, which happened late Thursday night, has created a stir among residents in the community.

A tenant of the house, Prince Goka, in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the deceased came to him when he returned from Cape Coast on Thursday, May 13.

He revealed that he gave him a loaf of bread and even asked him to wait so they could watch his favourite TV series with him as they usually do. He was, therefore, quite shocked to learn of the incident.

Police personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service have retrieved the deceased’s body and deposited it at the Worawora government hospital pending autopsy.

The Police have also begun investigations to unravel the reason and cause of death of the 10-year-old boy.