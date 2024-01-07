Renowned American rapper Ja Rule has disclosed his intention to construct a school in Ghana.

The musician took to Twitter to reveal his plans while expressing eagerness to break ground and initiate the philanthropic endeavor.

I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground… Rule love the kids!!! 🧡☀️🌅 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2024

This is in line with the celebration of his 25 years in his Hip-Hop career, as he revealed his vision is to inspire other people to be great and uplifted.

The school project also arrives at a time when Ja Rule has sealed a lucrative music deal reportedly valued at $100 million.

He becomes the second American celebrity to invest in educational development in Ghana, coming after comedian Michael Blackson who launched his academy last year.

Michael Blackson established in Agona Nsaba, Central Region, aimed at providing free education.

Blackson’s school offers free uniforms upon enrollment.

The school started from kindergarten to class 3 initially, with plans to expand a grade each year.

To ensure quality education, each class will be supported by two teachers.