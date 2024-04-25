Nigerian authorities have closed a high-end school in the capital, Abuja, over alleged bullying incidents involving some of its students, local media reported.

Videos appearing to show students at the Lead British International School assaulting their peers have been circulated on social media.

The videos sparked sharp criticism online and angry parents were seen storming the school.

On Tuesday, the school authorities announced a three-day closure to enable them to probe the matter.

Kabiru Musa, a senior education official, told the Punch news website that the country’s Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye ordered the closure of the school.

In a statement, the school said it was “deeply concerned” about the reported incidents of bullying, pledging to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The school, established in 2007, offers a British curriculum blended with the Nigerian education system.

It is rated as one of the most expensive schools in Nigeria, according to the local media.

READ ALSO: