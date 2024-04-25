Road projects in Western Region nearing completion [Photos]

The reconstruction of the 66km Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta road in the Western Region is 80 percent completed and expected to be fully completed in August this year.

The contractor working on the reconstruction and dualization of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta Road has indicated that a substantial part of the carriageway will be completed before the end of the year.

The contractor has also assured the Roads Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye that regular maintenance will be carried out on bad sections of the road.

On Wednesday, April 24th, 2024, the Minister inspected the progress of the work on the projects as part of his working visit to the Western Region.

He urged the contractor working on the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road to expedite action towards improving the riding surface of the stretch to ease the burden of road users.

ALSO READ:

Ghanaian celebs, fans react to Serwaa Amihere’s apology following leaked video

All Regional Games: Torch relay ceremony hits Oti Region [Photos]