Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has paid a courtesy call on the Oti Regional Minister designate, DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd) at Dambai.

The purpose of the visit was to discuss the upcoming regional games in Oti region and also to create platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

Asamoah Gyan, who is known for his passion for sports development in Ghana emphasized the importance of investing in grassroots sports.

The delegation was in the region to commence preparatory works for the All Regional Games, a nationwide sports festival, scheduled to have its first trials in the Oti Region.

DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd) commended Asamoah Gyan and his team for the initiative.

He pledged the Oti Regional Council’s willingness to support the team every step of the way as sports serves as not only a tool for employment creation, but as a tool that promotes national cohesion.

He also stressed the need for more investment in sports infrastructure and programs to help unearth and nurture talents in the region.

Asamoah Gyan said his team decided to start the games in Oti region because of their love for the people.

as the beginning point for the games was a unanimous one, signaling the love his team had for the region and its people.

He was positive that, though a young region, could put together a solid team, strong enough to win laurels.

