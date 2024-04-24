Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama has declared that, a future NDC government will deal drastically with any official of the Akufo-Addo led-administration found to have engaged in corruptible acts.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang speaking at her official presentation on Wednesday said this was a consensus reached by the party.

The former Education Minister pointed out that, it is a step to hold public officers accountable, emphasising concerns raised by the rank and file of the country.

“Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique. What is that?

“John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability,” she stated.

