The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Torgbe Afede XIV says corrupt officials are like termites at the woodwork eating the very foundations of our democracy.

Corruption and its effects, he says, must be taught in schools so children will know the right thing to do instead of thinking it is normal.

Torgbe Afede XIV made the comments during an Anti-Corruption forum held at the Asogli Palace as part of his 20th anniversary celebration as King of Asogli and the celebration of the annual Yam Festival.

He said corruption is very bad for the development of any nation that strives for growth and development and it is exhausting and worrying to see public officials depriving the country of the funds needed for development by keeping it for themselves.

Torgbe Afede XIV lamented how corruption is becoming a part of the nation’s culture – a situation that must be dealt with or will destroy everything the country holds dear.

He noted that corruption is a cancer that eats deep into the democracy of the nation and as such, everyone must endeavor to join the fight against corruption.

“We must all commit to the fight against corruption to help Ghana become a better place to be,” Torgbe Afede XIV said.

Torgbe Afede XIV lamented how the nation had failed woefully to achieve the ideals of the 1992 constitution and the vision of the forefathers.

He said poverty in Ghana is a paradox in view of the nation’s enormous resource endowment.

“We look like people standing in the middle of the river yet thirsty and being beaten by the rain while we held the umbrella down,” Torgbe Afede XIV said.

He further bemoaned the high rate of unemployment which is driving the country’s educated youth especially out of the country in search of greener pastures.