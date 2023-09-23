Ghana striker, Inaki Williams was on target again for Athletic Bilbao on Friday night in their win in the Spanish La Liga.

Inaki was involved in all two goals on the night as his side downed Deportivo Alaves to continue their fine form after the international break.

The 28-year-old was played through on goal by Mikel Vesga in the 18th minute with the Ghanaian not flopping his lines as he scored to give Bilbao the lead.

He continued to work hard in the game and was rewarded once again in the second period of the game when he assisted Oihan Sancet for the second goal of the game.

His assist making it 2-0 also saw Bilbao put the game beyond the reach of Alaves, who were playing at home.

Inaki was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the end of the game.

The two-goal involvements on Friday night means Inaki has contributed directly to five goals in six games this season, scoring three and providing two assists.

The forward has also started all games in the league this season for Ernesto Valverde’s side so far this campaign.