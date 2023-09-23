Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Banatama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has died.

The sudden demise of the former legislator occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning after a short illness.

Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu confirmed his death on Hello FM in Kumasi.

The businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

In Parliament, he was a member of the Economic Committee.

He owned many businesses in Ashanti Region, popular among them is 2M Transport Services.