Daniel Okyem Aboagye, after losing the Bantama seat to Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso- Boakye, has congratulated his contender.

Mr Asenso-Boakye beat the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) in a fierce contest which was marred by chaos on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Mr Asenso-Boakye polled 455 votes while the incumbent MP polled 122 of the total votes cast, according to the results.

Speaking in an interview after his loss, the MP pledged his support for the newly selected parliamentary aspirant.

He explained to the media he was proud of the services he had rendered to the constituency these past years and said his opponent also deserves a chance.

He said his doors will always be opened to the new candidate.