The battle for the New Juaben South constituency seat has ended with incumbent Dr Assibey-Yeboah losing in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency primary.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Baafi, beat him with 372 votes while the incumbent garnered 200 votes.

Already, the grounds were not too good for Dr Assibey-Yeboah who has been in Parliament since 2013.

He is currently the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament.

ALSO READ:

Delegates accused him of not focusing on constituency work – a situation Dr Assibey-Yeboah attributed to his key role in Parliament.

But his opponent, who was bent on unseating him, had won the hearts of delegates with many developmental projects.