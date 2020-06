Chief Executive Officer for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah, has won the Nhyiaeso constituency primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



With total votes of 332, Mr Amoah was able to unseat Member of Parliament Kennedy Kankam who had 315 votes.

Total votes cast was 647.