Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has managed to annex victory in the just ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He faced stiff competition for the first in 20 years when a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students, Samuel Binfoh Dakwa, decided to break his monopoly.

Mr Hammond polled 244 votes while Mr Dakwa polled 170 of the total votes cast.

Samuel Binfoh Dakwa, KT Hammond challenger

Mr Hammond has always been selected through popular acclamation to retain the seat.

He will represent the Adansi-Asokwa constituency in Parliament for the sixth time.

His victory is credited to the influence of colleague MP, Ken Agyapong who campaigned vigorously for him in the constituency.