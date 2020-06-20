The incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has defeated Mike Oquaye Jnr in the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Miss Safo polled 496 votes while her opponent, lawyer Oquaye Junior, who is Ghana’s Commissioner to India, garnered 488 votes.

READ ALSO:

That was the second time Mr Qquaye contested her.

Earlier on, some supporters of Miss Safo started jubilation ahead of declaration of the results.

The Dome-Kwabenya contest was one of the fiercely contested constituencies in the country.