American rapper, Ja Rule has announced his upcoming visit to Ghana this week with a special purpose.

Taking to his social media platforms, the rapper disclosed his intention to follow through on his previous commitment to build a school project in the country.

Sharing a flyer of the project, Ja Rule revealed his collaboration with the US non-profit organization, Pencils of Promise, renowned for its efforts in constructing schools and enhancing educational opportunities worldwide.

Ja Rule and Pencils of Promise will be working together to construct a classroom block at Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

The rapper is scheduled to arrive in Ghana this week to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the commencement of the project.

This follows Ja Rule’s announcement of expanding his philanthropic activities to Ghana, in January 2024.

Although he did not reveal any details then, Ja Rule in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said he was excited to visit Ghana and see the kids.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming visit to the country to kick off the project.