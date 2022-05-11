Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is building his network in the music industry.

The musician was seen with American rapper, Ja Rule in Newark, New Jersey.

Shatta Wale was at the celebration party held for the newly elected Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka at the world-famous Prudential Center.

In a video posted online, the dancehall artiste and the rapper exchanged pleasantries at the event.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale is in the US to finish his much-anticipated album ‘Gift of God’ which is expected to feature some big stars across the globe.

