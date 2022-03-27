Brother of Jordan Ayew, Rahim Ayew, says he was disappointed by the action of some Ghanaian fans to boo off his brother against Nigeria.

Jordan, 29, was booed by the fans following his performance they deemed not the best against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night.

The Crystal Palace experienced the unwelcoming act when he was substituted on the 90th minute of the game and was replaced by Kwasi Okyere Wriedt.

According to Rahim Ayew, his brother has offered a lot of sacrifices for the nation, hence he doesn’t deserve to be booed.

“Jordan Ayew has done a lot of sacrifices for the nation I was disappointed in the fans for Booing him but that is football you need to accept it like that,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

With the first leg ending 0-0, the Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday in the return game on Tuesday, March 29.

Ghana is on a quest to return to the Mundial for the fourth time having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.