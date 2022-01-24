The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has said their clash with Ghana will be tough but he is confident the Super Eagles will qualify after both legs.

Ghana has been drawn to play the Super Eagles in the two-leg encounter between 24th and 29th March.

“Well, it’s going to be a tough game, when it comes to football, Ghana is historically up there, and based on the fact that they were eliminated in the AFCON 2021 in a humiliating manner, they will ensure that they throw everything in the rings to compensate Ghanaians and the Government of Ghana.

“But in Nigeria, we are not going to rest, whatever they are going to do, we will make sure we do double because Nigeria going to the World Cup is our birthright, so we will do our best in ensuring that we make Nigerians happy.

“We are not looking at current form, we are looking at the history between Ghana and Nigeria and we will ensure that we do everything possible to qualify but we know that it’ll be a very tough game.

Nigeria has played against Ghana more than any other country in the world in football, with a total of 57 senior matches between both countries in 71 years.

Ghana has won 19 of those clashes with Nigeria winning 16, with 19 of the games ending in a draw.

The two teams most recent encounter ended in a 0-0 in Accra with the Eagles winning 3-0 in Port Harcourt to qualify for the 2002 finals in Korea/Japan.

Ghana and Nigeria have clashed in qualifying campaigns for the 1962, 1970, 1974, and 2002 World Cup finals.

The draw will see Egypt square up against Senegal for a place in Qatar.

Cameroon, the host country of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will face Algeria while DR Congo will have Morocco to contend with.

Mali, the only team in in the play-off who are yet to appear at the World Cup, will play Tunisia.

