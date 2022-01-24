The Ghana Armed Forces has updated the public about progress on the investigations into a soldier who was seen in a viral video shooting indiscriminately into the air.

The soldier, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong has been charged and facing military trial.

Flt Sgt Frimpong was seen in the video shooting into the air at the A&C Mall at East Legon in Accra, on New Year’s Eve.

The update follows the completion of the investigation into the case by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the man at the centre of the incident was a soldier.

He was identified as Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, stationed at the Airforce Base in Takoradi.

The police then handed him over to the military for military disciplinary procedures to take place first.

He was subsequently detained by the Military Police while investigations continued.

Giving an update on the case on Accra-based Citi FM, the acting Public Relations Director of the GAF, Commander Andy L. A. Anyane said the investigation concerning the incident is complete.

He said a report has been submitted and per military investigative procedures, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong is supposed to be tried by his Commander, who is at the Airforce Base in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The charges have been forwarded to his commander and a board will handle the trial, he said.

He said the investigation was conducted by the Military Police.

Commander Anyane did not disclose the charges levelled against Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong, but said the Military High Command “takes a serious view of the action hence the proper charges will be preferred.”

