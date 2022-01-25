A former Ghana international, Anthony Yeboah, has opened up on some challenges affecting football in the country aftermath of the Black Stars unimpressive performance in Cameroon.

The Black Stars, who were hoping to end the country’s 40 years trophy, got crashed out from the competition after finishing 4th without a win in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The current quality of players playing for the Black Stars has been questioned.

According to the former Leeds United and Frankfurt striker, only players from a rich background or from a wealthy family currently have access to the national team.

Tony Yeboah

Yeboah, who was part of Ghana’s 1992 AFCON squad that lost to Ivory Coast, mentioned that currently more players with talents are denied entry to the various national teams because they have no support.

“If your father is not wealthy, you cannot play for the national team: but we do not use this philosophy to develop football,” Anthony Yeboah told a group of journalists at the Yegola Hotel in Kumasi

“They have to pay money before they are recognised, so how can our football develop? And the challenge is that all the talented players have been denied access to the national teams and they are missing in action,” he added.