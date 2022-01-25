It was a moment worth capturing when legendary actress Jackie Appiah met veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

Jackie, who is currently in Nigeria for the shooting of a film titled Merry Go Wrong, was fortunate to meet the actor on set.

The joy on her face as she respectfully approached the actor, shook and prostrated before him was reciprocated.

Mr Edochie showed some fatherly love on her, and even planted a kiss on her head as a sign of mutual affection.

It is unclear what character Jackie would be playing, but the setting is nothing short of royal.

Also, Jackie Appiah met with other Nollywood stars including Nkechi Blessing, Destiny Etiko, Chidi Chijokie and current BBNaija winner, Whitemoney.

Watch video below: