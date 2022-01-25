North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has offered to pay the medical bills of some accident victims.

The victims, according to the MP, were involved in an accident on the Mepe-Battor road in the Volta Region on Sunday.

They were rushed to the Battor Catholic Hospital for medical attention where he paid them a visit on Monday morning.

He explained no deaths were recorded as he took to his Facebook page to announce his promise to them as he posted photos of them.

This he acknowledged was through the dedicated and selfless service hospital’s staff who he commended.

