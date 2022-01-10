The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has started a fund for the establishment of the Ambulance services in his constituency.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa said the fund was created on Sunday after he made a cash donation to the National Ambulance Service.

According to him, the “fund will cater for vulnerable patients who cannot afford the cost of their referral outside the Volta Region.”

He explained that the national policy for the Ambulance Service is to charge patients for fuel once they have been referred to a medical facility outside a region.

“In the case of North Tongu, each patient is expected to pay GH¢385,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Ablakwa said the North Tongu Ambulance Service Fund shall operate as a revolving fund.

The MP’s office shall constantly replenish with anticipated support from other kind-hearted persons and organisations.

“We are determined to ensure that no beloved constituent ever loses his/her life merely because they couldn’t afford the cost of fuel demanded by an ambulance service provider,” he assured.

The North Tongu legislator donated some items to the Ambulance Service before the cash donation.

They included a Polytank, desktop computer and printer.

According to Mr Ablakwa, he made the donations after the Service sought his assistance.