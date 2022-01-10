A security analyst, Adib Saani, has raised concerns with the ostensible exploitation of prospective applicants, hoping to join the country’s security services.

According to reports, those who make it up to medicals have to cough out over GH¢2000 to make it to the training school.

Mr Saani corroborated the reports on Beyi W’Ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

He revealed that the young recruits are “exploited from the beginning of the process till they start working”.

Mr Saani disclosed that the young recruits are given a prospectus of 34 items to buy before they report to the training school.

He said he was baffled when he saw toilet roll, cutlass, and exercise books which were part of the items the recruits were supposed to present at the training school.

Even more worrying, the Security Analyst stated, is that some qualified applicants are unable to pay the GH¢500 for medicals.

“I know a lot of people who did not go for the medicals because they did not have money and every day, I get people calling for assistance” Mr. Saani bemoaned.

This exploitation of young recruits, he said is peculiar to only Ghana since his checks from other African countries have revealed otherwise.

Adib Saani feared if the phenomenon if not curtailed will “set a very bad precedence which pollutes the minds of the young recruits”.

Listen to the audio below for more.